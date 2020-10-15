'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Is Freezing Her Eggs Following Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Becca Kufrin is keeping her options open. The 30-year-old former Bachelorette opened up to her fans on Instagram about her decision to freeze her eggs, promising to share her journey on social media to help other women considering the process.

"I am in the process of freezing my eggs and last night was the first night for the shots, but I figure I want to document it and share it with you guys as much as I can," Kufrin shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "I think it's so important as women to know our bodies and our options. For me, I'm not old, but I'm not a spring chicken and I want kids one day but not anytime soon and I figure why not do it now in quarantine?"

Becca Kufrin/Instagram Story

On Wednesday, Kufrin also shared time-lapse video footage of herself injecting shots into her stomach as a part of the egg-freezing process.

"It's really not so bad. It doesn't hurt, but the hard part is just actually pushing it through your skin," Kufrin later told her followers. "Yesterday in the second injection I gave myself, it kind of popped under my skin, like the liquid popped out at once, I felt it like a little bubble and I almost passed out."

The news of her egg freezing comes after Kufrin announced her split from her former fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, following a two-year engagement.

"I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," she said on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "I think now that we've finally kind of come to terms with it and have been able to sit in this decision for a little bit, we've realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people's paths just go different ways."

After previously living in San Diego with her now-ex, Kufrin relocated to Los Angeles last month in a spur of the moment decision.

"After a crazy couple of months, I made the last-minute decision to sign a lease (sight unseen) in an area that I was totally unfamiliar with," she wrote on Instagram. "But I’m here to embrace this new adventure and put down some roots in the City of Angels during this next chapter in my life."