Bachelorette' Michelle Young Says Franchise Needs to 'Do Better' Following Racist Incidents (Exclusive)

Michelle Young wants to see some change from Bachelor Nation. On Saturday, ET’s Cassie DiLarua caught up with the Bachelorette at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where she spoke out about the finale not addressing Erich Schwer’s Blackface controversy.

“If I’m going to stay a part of this franchise, this franchise is gonna change,” she says. “And if it’s not going to change, then I’m going to take my energy somewhere else where I can make a change. And it’s a lot, it’s exhausting but I’m not going to continue to be a part of something that isn’t truly focused on changing with the times. We need to do better.”

Young, who was the third Black Bachelorette after Tayshia Adams and Rachel Lindsay said that the show has to do more than make false promises when it comes to issues of racism and take action.

“We’ve already been through this before,” she adds.

“We been through this with Matt James season, me being the runner up, called the token Black girl called whatever it is. I've already been through these types of feelings. And so, to go through it again, and after I was promised change, promised all these different things, I don’t take somebody’s word for it at this point.”

For Young, it’s all about standing up for what she believes in and being the change, outside of Bachelor Nation and making sure that she is OK at the end of the day.

“I have to deal with this life every single day,” she tells ET. “I don’t get to have these conversations and take off my skin. So, it comes down to protecting my energy."

Young also notes that it’s up to her to inspire the next generation and those who look up to her. And that’s what keeps her motivated in the face of times like these.

“For me, what gets me up in the morning are the things I'm passionate about,” she shares.

“I’m passionate about making a change. I’m passionate about inspiring the youth because that’s where this change lies. So kinda just being able to start my motivational speaking career all these other things is what gets me up in the morning.”

Young isn’t the only person to speak out about the 3-hour finale not addressing the scandal. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Becca Kufrin have also chimed in.

Following the pictures resurfacing, Erich issued an apology on social media.