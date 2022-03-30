'Bachelorette' Star Andi Dorfman Is Engaged -- See Her Massive Ring!

Andi Dorfman is a bachelorette no more! The 34-year-old former Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she's engaged to her beau, Blaine Hart.

The sweet beach-set engagement pic featured Hart holding Dorfman as they shared a kiss, with the former reality star resting her newly adorned ring finger on her fiancé's face. The pair met 15 years ago through a mutual friend, Us reported. They reconnected in Italy during the summer of 2021.

"WORTH THE WAIT!!!!" Dorfman captioned the shot with her fiancé, a Senior VP at a commercial real estate firm.

Bachelor Nation poured into the comment section to celebrate the happy news, including Dorfman's ex, Nick Viall, who wrote, "Congratulations to you both!!!!!"

"Just thrilled for you!!!! Congrats girl," Rachel Lindsay wrote, with Amanda Stanton agreeing, "SO happy for you. You two are perfect together."

Former franchise host Chris Harrison also got in on the love, writing, "So unbelievably happy for you two. So glad we got to meet him. Incredible news!"

Ashley Iaconetti celebrated, "Ahhhh YESSSS!!! Congratulations!!" and Tayshia Adams wrote, "STOP IT RIGHT NOW! Yayyyyy! Congrats you two."

Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley were among the other franchise stars to offer their congrats.

On her Instagram Story, Dorfman gave fans a closer peek at her ring, which she and Hart told People they picked out together, using the same jeweler that designed her mom's engagement ring nearly 40 years ago.

"I love that it is more traditional with the halo and split shank but mostly, I love that I look at it -- and as cheesy as it sounds -- it symbolizes so much love and happiness," Dorfman told the outlet. "I love, too, that Blaine visited my parents in Atlanta to ask both of them for their blessing and even called my sister to ask for hers as well. That just epitomizes the kind of man Blaine is."

As for the proposal itself, Dorfman told the outlet that it occurred on the beach at sunset.

"We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee," she said. "I don't even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn't even remember seeing the ring at first."

Dorfman "really started bawling" when she arrived back home to a surprise party with her friends and family.

"My nephew and niece were there and came running up to us. It was adorable," she gushed. "And turns out, Blaine had been planning with our families and my friends for a month to get it all organized and I had absolutely no clue!"

Instagram / Andi Dorfman

When it comes to what she envisions for her big day, Dorfman said that she and Hart will likely tie the knot in Italy.

"I'll be honest, the idea of planning a wedding is overwhelming for me but I joke with Blaine that I want to play the role of the groom during the wedding process and maybe he can narrow every option down to three and I'll choose from there," she said. "We'll see if that happens."

Dorfman told the outlet that she's thrilled to have "finally found love."

"Not only do we love each other tremendously, but we like being with each other. We both just want to make the other happy and in turn our relationship is a lot of fun. That's the word I'd use to describe our relationship: fun," she said. "It's not about it being easy or hard -- that's not our barometer. I knew Blaine was different and I remember just hoping that the shoe wouldn't drop and this was the real deal and it turned out it was!"