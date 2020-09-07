Back to School Shopping List: Supplies and Essentials For Every Type of Student and Learning Situation

Back to school season is around the corner. It is time to put together a shopping list for all of the essentials needed to make school work in whatever capacity the future holds

Although it looks much different this year with distance learning as students of all levels continue to follow coronavirus precautions, it's still important to ensure they have the supplies they need, even if it doesn't mean they've filled up their backpacks to physically go to school.

Whether you're the parent or the student shopping, we've gathered the best accessories, organizers and tech to help make learning at home a breeze. Shop everything from a new laptop and an art easel for kids to stylish blue light glasses to wear during online lessons.

Check out ET Style's back to school shopping guide and list of essentials.

The Best Supplies for Remote Learning

Accessories, supplies and tech to enhance remote education for all grade levels and college.

Chic Blue Light Glasses to Reduce Eye Strain

Shop stylish specs from Quay, GlassesUSA, Flower by Drew and more.