Backstreet Boys Share Sweet Message of Support to Britney Spears (Exclusive)

The Backstreet Boys are showing Britney Spears their support. The group recently spoke with ET and weighed in on the high-profile legal drama surrounding the pop icon.

AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson joined ET's Lauren Zima, while promoting their upcoming series of Las Vegas Christmas shows, and they sent a message of love to the songstress.

"I’d say stay strong, support your ground, and we will pray for you," McLean shared, as her fellow bandmates nodded in solidarity.

McLean added, "I hope she gets what she deserves, which is her freedom."

Spears has been embroiled in an ongoing, highly public legal battle over her conservatorship, which exploded into the public sphere back in June with her emotional testimony during a hearing.

On Wednesday, Spears' second major conservatorship hearing ended with the singer being granted permission to hire her own legal representative and reiterating her allegations of abusive behavior against her father, Jamie Spears.

Spears and the Backstreet Boys have a long history together, both gaining massive worldwide fame during the same time period and eventually collaborating on the song "Matches," which was released in December 2020.

Like Spears, the Backstreet Boys have also had a massively successful Las Vegas residency -- and the five bandmates will soon be returning to Sin City for A Very Backstreet Christmas Party!

The exciting new show consists of 12 live holiday shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in November and December.

The group -- who previously performed at Zappos Theater as part of their Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency show in 2017-18 -- will be delivering both some of their biggest hits and some iconic holiday classics, in their first-ever holiday-themed shows!

"It's [gonna be] a great girls night out," Carter chimed in with a smile. "You've been trapped in a cage for a long time this year, and this is the perfect celebration for you to come to."

The 12 engagement dates include Nov. 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21, as well as Dec. 16, 18, 19, 22 and 23.

Tickets for A Very Backstreet Christmas Party go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. PT, and start at $89. Additionally, in the Christmas spirit of giving, $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

