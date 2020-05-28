Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri Relationship Timeline: A Look at Their Three-Year Romance

Bad Bunny is on top of the world and breaking hearts. The 26-year-old urban singer -- whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -- is dating Gabriela Berlingeri.

After fan speculation, the two finally went public earlier this year, attending several sporting events and going Instagram official. The couple even worked together on a song. Ahead of the release of his surprise EP, Las Que No Iban a Salir, Bad Bunny shared that Berlingeri was featured on the song "En Casita."

In March, Bad Bunny told ET he was "in love" and explained what he values in a relationship. He says honesty is of most importance and that they key to a successful relationship is to be true to yourself.

Get to know more about this adoring couple as ET takes a look at their three-year romance.

El Comienzo

Bad Bunny met the now 26-year-old jewelry designer in 2017 while at dinner with his dad and brother in Puerto Rico. The "Yo Perreo Sola" singer told Rolling Stonethat after that encounter, "they've been dating ever since."

Secret Collaborators

Bad Bunny revealed in that same interview that Berlingeri helped record his 2018 collaboration with Jennifer Lopez, "Te Gusté."

"Nobody knows this, but when I did [‘Te Gusté’], the song with J.Lo, Gabriela recorded references for J.Lo’s vocals," he explained.

Going Public

The two were photographed in public for the first time at the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks game on Feb. 28, 2020, in Miami. A couple days later, on March 3, they were also spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Getting Candid About Love, But Still Holding Back

In a March 2 interview with ET, Bad Bunny confessed he was in love, before getting shy on the subject. He did, however, share what he values in a relationship. The "Mia" rapper explained that every solid relationship is built on trust and honesty.

He says pretending to be someone you're not won't allow a relationship to work long term. "[It's] always about being honest," he said. "Confianza, pero lo importante es siempre ser tu mismo y abrirte y ser honesto siempre. Cuando tu finges ser alguien y la relación al final del día a no va a funcionar porque cuando te conozca de verdad quien eres pues quizá era lo que no estaba buscando. Hay que ser honesto desde el principio y tu mismo, no finges nunca para agradarlo."

Instagram Official

In a March 7 Instagram post, the artist posted the first photo of him and his girlfriend in a slideshow. Appearing to be on set of a photo shoot or video, Bad Bunny snuck in a pic of Berlingeri at the very end.

instagram

From there, fans kept noticing Berlingeri pop up in the singer's Instagrams more frequently as the coronavirus pandemic forced many to quarantine.

She was also the photographer behind Bad Bunny's steamy quarantine nudes.

In April, after releasing his music video for "Yo Perreo Sola," Bad Bunny also posted a video of himself in drag kissing his lady.

That same month, he shared a selfie of himself with Berlingeri "en casita."

Music Video Debut

While Bad Bunny hasn't put Berlingeri in one of his music videos, the two did make a sweet appearance in Residente's romantic "Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe" visual.

Not Holding Back

It wasn't until Bad Bunny's May Rolling Stone cover story that he openly talked about Berlingeri and their relationship.

"Do people really think I’m spending quarantine alone?" he asked in the interview. "No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.”

"I am happy with her. [People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most," he expressed. His girlfriend also took the photos for the magazine. "It was a cute couple’s activity," he said of the shoot.

