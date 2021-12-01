Bad Bunny Says He Hasn't 'Gotten Used' to His Fame: 'And Maybe This Is Good'

Bad Bunny may be one of the biggest artists in the world, but he's not bothered by his fame.

The 27-year-old singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, admits that he doesn't "understand how people see" him, despite his mega success.



"I still haven’t gotten used to being perceived on this incredible scale.I still don’t understand how people see me, or how I can possibly impact so many people. And maybe this is good," he tells Highsnobiety for their Winter 2021 issue titled HIGHArt. "Maybe not understanding my reach helps keep me humble. It helps keep me the same Benito that I was growing up. The one that created art just because he was passionate about it."

Before becoming a multi-Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY-winning artist, Bad Bunny was bagging groceries at a Puerto Rican supermarket. His love for making music, however, led him to become a global sensation, even becoming Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021.

"I was making music and working at a supermercado. I always kept making music. And I did it with passion," he expresses. "At that time, I never made music with hopes of leaving my job. I did it because I loved making music."

Success ensued. Just within the last two years, he's released three critically acclaimed and chart-topping albums within a nine-month period, won a WWE championship belt, and made his acting debut in Narcos: Mexico, all while also filming the movie Bullet Train with Brad Pitt.

"Bad Bunny represents a dream come true. It represents the freedom to do what I always wanted to do. To be the person I always wanted to be, or maybe the person I always was, but that the world didn’t fully understand," he adds.

Up next for the superstar, he's in the Dominican Republic working on a top-secret project and new music.

"I don’t feel pressure from the fans or anything else," he notes of his upcoming album. "The only pressure I feel is from myself. And really, I wouldn’t even call it pressure. It’s a drive to create something new….I always ask myself, ‘How can I entertain and surprise people with something new?’ And that’s the pressure, but it’s a positive internal pressure."

