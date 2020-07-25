Banana Republic Sale: Up to 75% Off Everything

Banana Republic is giving deals across its online store! The retailer is offering up to 75% off must-have styles at the Banana Republic sale for a limited time, no coupon code needed.

Banana Republic also recently introduced its new Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features a capsule of vintage-inspired styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.