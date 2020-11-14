Barack Obama Reflects on His 'Absent' Father as He Dedicates Memoir to Michelle & Daughters

Barack Obama is reflecting on his childhood ahead of the release of his memoir, A Promised Land. The former president penned a touching note about how his "largely absent" father altered his parenting, and how he vowed to always be there for his daughters, Sasha and Malia, whom he shares with wife Michelle Obama.

Posting a throwback photo of his family, he also included the dedication page for his new book, which reads: "To Michelle - my love and life's partner and Malia and Sasha - whose dazzling light makes everything brighter."

"The fact that my own father was largely absent from my childhood helped shape my ideas about the kind of father I intended to be," Barack began in his caption. "When Malia was born, I made a promise to myself that my kids would know me, that they’d grow up feeling my love keenly and consistently, knowing that I’d always put them first."

He continued by writing that while president he made sure to have dinner with his family every evening at 6:30 p.m.

"We’d eat some good meals and catch up on our days. That was one of the best parts of living above the store, as I sometimes called it," he recalled. "Seeing them grow up into the intelligent, strong, and compassionate young women they’ve become has been the greatest joy of my life."

The politician added that he's constantly reminded that "there’s no place in the world I’d rather be than with Miche and our girls."

On Friday, Michelle also posted a message to her followers about her husband's upcoming book.

"I can’t wait for you all to read it. And on a personal level, I can’t wait for him to experience what I did after my memoir was published," she wrote in part.

Michelle released her own memoir, Becoming, in 2018. In it, she touched on her upbringing, marriage and being the first lady of the United States.

A Promised Land will be released on Nov. 17. In an excerpt released earlier this week, Barack recalled the toll his presidency took on his marriage.

"Despite Michelle's success and popularity, I continued to sense an undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant, like the faint thrum of a hidden machine," an excerpt posted by CNN on read. "It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance."

A Promise Land marks the former president's third memoir; he previously released Dreams of My Father in 1995 and The Audacity of Hope in 2006.

