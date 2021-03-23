Barack Obama Wins 2021 NAACP Image Award: See the Complete Winners List

How's this for Black excellence? This year's 52nd NAACP Image Awards -- honoring people of color across television, music, literature and film -- is a week-long celebration, with five nights of virtual awards leading up to Saturday's live broadcast.
Eddie Murphy is 2021's inductee into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, presented to him by longtime collaborator Arsenio Hall, with the night's other awards handed out by the likes of Andra Day, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Regina King and more.
The preceding non-televised program includes a pre-awards show hosted by ET's own Nischelle Turner and awards presented by Nicole Beharie, Leslie Jones and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others.
Night one featured the announcement of this year's literary award winners, including Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction winner Barack Obama, as well as film and television documentary awards for John Lewis: Good Trouble and The Last Dance, respectively.
See the full list of winners, in bold, below.
Special Awards
Entertainer of the Year
D-Nice
Viola Davis
Regina King
Trevor Noah
Tyler Perry
Social Justice Impact
April Ryan
Debbie Allen
Lebron James
Stacey Abrams
Tamika Mallory
Chairman’s Award
Rev. James Lawson
Activist of the Year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony
Youth Activist of the Year
Madison Potts
Jackie Robinson Sports Awards
Stephen Curry and the WNBA Players Association
Spingarn Medal
Misty Copeland
Key of Life Award
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett
Founder's Award
Toni Vaz, NAACP Image Awards Co-Founder
Television and Streaming
Outstanding Comedy Series
#blackAF
Black-ish
grown-ish
Insecure
The Last O.G.
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Idris Elba, In the Long Run
Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae, Insecure
Folake Olowofoyeku, Bob Hearts Abishola
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Deon Cole, Black-ish
Jay Ellis, Insecure
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Jenifer Lewis, Black-ish
Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Natasha Rothwell, Insecure
Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Outstanding Drama Series
All Rise
Bridgerton
Lovecraft Country
Power Book II: Ghost
This Is Us
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Keith David, Greenleaf
Nicco Annan, P-Valley
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Brandee Evans, P-Valley
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Simone Missick, All Rise
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Clifford "Method Man" Smith, Power Book II: Ghost
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
J. Alphonse Nicholson, P-Valley
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Adjoa Andoh, Bridgerton
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Hamilton
Little Fires Everywhere
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Sylvie's Love
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Chris Rock, Fargo
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Nnamdi Asomugha, Sylvie's Love
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Aunjanue Ellis, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Tessa Thompson, Sylvie's Love
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special
Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview
The Color of Covid
The New York Times Presents "The Killing of Breonna Taylor"
The Reidout
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk
Tamron Hall
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Oprah Conversation
The Shop: Uninterrupted
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Iyanla: Fix My Life
Shark Tank
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
Voices of Fire
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
8:46
Black Is King
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion
VERZUZ
Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!
Outstanding Children's Program
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
Craig of the Creek
Family Reunion
Raven's Home
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)
Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi
Lexi Underwood, Little Fires Everywhere
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Miles Brown, Black-ish
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Don Lemon, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon
Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk
Joy Reid, The Reidout
LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Alfonso Ribeiro, America's Funniest Home Videos
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series
Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae, Saturday Night Live
Loretta Devine, P-Valley
Outstanding Animated Series
Big Mouth
Central Park
Doc McStuffins
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Aisha Tyler, Archer
Courtney B. Vance, Hollywood's Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story
Dawnn Lewis, Star Trek: Lower Decks
Deon Cole, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
Laya DeLeon Hayes, Doc McStuffins
Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama
#FreeRayshawn
CripTales
Lazor Wulf
Mapleworth Murders
Sincerely, Camille
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Broken and the Bad
J.B. Smoove, Mapleworth Murders
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction
American Masters - Unladylike2020
Benedict Men
Between The Scenes - The Daily Show
In The Making
Inspire Change Series
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Katori Hall, P-Valley
Keith Knight, Woke
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Raynelle Swilling, Cherish the Day
Teri Schaffer, Cherish the Day
Recording
Outstanding New Artist
Chika
Doja Cat
D Smoke
Giveon
Skip Marley
Outstanding Male Artist
Big Sean
Black Thought
Charlie Wilson
Drake
John Legend
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Ledisi
Alicia Keys
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
"I Can't Breathe" - H.E.R.
"Anything For You" - Ledisi
Black is King, Beyoncé
"Brown Skin Girl" - Beyoncé feat. WizKid, SAINt JHN and Blu Ivy Carter
"Do It" - Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Album
Alicia, Alicia Keys
b7, Brandy
Bigger Love, John Legend
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
The Wild Card, LEDISI
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film)
Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Chosen Vessel, Marvin Sapp
Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton
I Am, Koryn Hawthorne
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
The Return, The Clark Sisters
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
"All in His Plan" - PJ Morton
"Never Lost" - CeCe Winans
"Something Has To Break" - Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
"Strong God" - Kirk Franklin
"Touch from You" - Tamela Mann
Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental
Be Water, Christian Sands
Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste
Omega, Immanuel Wilkins
Reciprocity, George Burton
The Iconoclast, Barry Stephenson
Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal
Donny Duke and Wonder, Nathan Mitchell
Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper, Somi
Pulling Off The Covers, Mike Phillips
Stronger, Jeff Bradshaw
The Eddy (From The Netflix Original Series), The Eddy
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
"I Can't Breathe" - H.E.R.
"Anything For You" - LEDISI
"B.S." - Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R.
"Black Parade" - Beyoncé
"Do It" - Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
"Deep Reverence" - Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle
"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
"Cool Off" - Missy Elliott
"Laugh Now, Cry Later" - Drake
"Life Is Good" - Future & Drake
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott - "Jill Scott"
Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me"
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface - "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It"
Kem feat. Toni Braxton - "Live Out Your Love"
Ledisi and PJ Morton - "Anything For You"
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Alicia Keys feat. Khalid - "So Done"
Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle - "Deep Reverence"
Chloe x Halle - "Do It"
Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. - "B.S."
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - "Savage Remix"
Outstanding International Song
"Blessed" - Buju Banton
"Lockdown" - Original Koffee
"Pressure (Remix)" - Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton
"Tanana" - Davido feat. Tiwa Savage
"Temptation" - Tiwa Savage
Outstanding Producer of the Year
Donald Lawrence
Hit-Boy
Jathan Wilson
Sean Keys
TM88
Motion Picture
Outstanding Motion Picture
Bad Boys For Life
Da 5 Bloods
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night In Miami
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Anthony Mackie, The Banker
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
Forest Whitaker, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Will Smith, Bad Boys For Life
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Issa Rae, The Photograph
Janelle Monáe, Antebellum
Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Aldis Hodge, One Night In Miami
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Colman Domingo, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Glynn Turman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Anika Noni Rose, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Gabourey Sidibe, Antebellum
Nia Long, The Banker
Phylicia Rashad, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Taylour Paige, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Emperor
Farewell Amor
Miss Juneteenth
The 24th
The Banker
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Ainu Mosir
His House
Night of the Kings
The Last Tree
The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se)
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Dayo Okeniyi, Emperor
Dominique Fishback, Project Power
Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Charm City Kings
Jahzir Bruno, The Witches
Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Soul
The Banker
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Onward
Over the Moon
Scoob!
Soul
Trolls World Tour
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture
Ahmir-Khalib Thompson aka Questlove, Soul
Angela Bassett, Soul
Chris Rock, The Witches
Jamie Foxx, Soul
Phylicia Rashad, Soul
Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)
Baldwin Beauty
Black Boy Joy
Gets Good Light
Home
Mr. & Mrs. Ellis
Outstanding Short Form (Animated)
Canvas
Cops and Robbers
Loop
The Power of Hope
Windup
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Loira Limbal, Through the Night
Melissa Haizlip, Mr. Soul!
Nadia Hallgren, Becoming
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Remi Weekes, His House
Documentary
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
All In: The Fight For Democracy
Coded Bias
John Lewis: Good Trouble — Winner
Mr. Soul!
On the Record
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
And She Could Be Next
Black Love
Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade
The Last Dance — Winner
Unsung
Writing
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae - "Lowkey Feelin' Myself" (Insecure)
Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon - "The Rock" (Little America)
Michaela Coel - "Ego Death" (I May Destroy You)
Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher - "Pilot" (Never Have I Ever)
Rajiv Joseph - "The Manager" (Little America)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Attica Locke - "The Spider Web" (Little Fires Everywhere)
Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard - "A Wicked Plot" (The Good Lord Bird)
Jessica Lamour - "Love Hurts" (Little Voice)
Katori Hall - "Perpetratin'" (P-Valley)
Tanya Barfield - "Shirley" (Mrs. America)
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams, Will Miles, Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
Eugene Ashe, Sylvie's Love
Geri Cole, The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
David E. Talbert, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami.
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, Mike Jones, Soul
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Mary Mazzio, A Most Beautiful Thing
Melissa Haizlip, Mr. Soul! — Winner
Nile Cone, The Beat Don't Stop
Royal Kennedy Rodgers, Hollywood's Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story
Yoruba Richen, Elia Gasull Balada, Valerie Thomas, The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show
Directing
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams - "Hair Day" (Black-ish)
Aurora Guerrero - "The Jaguar" (Little America)
Eric Dean Seaton - "Our Wedding Dre" (Black-ish)
Kabir Akhtar - "...started a nuclear war" (Never Have I Ever)
Sam Miller, Michaela Coel - "Ego Death" (I May Destroy You)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Cheryl Dunye - "Strange Case" (Lovecraft Country)
Hanelle Culpepper - "Remembrance" (Star Trek: Picard)
Misha Green - "Jig-a-Bobo" (Lovecraft Country)
Nzingha Stewart - "The Uncanny" (Little Fires Everywhere)
Steve McQueen - "Mangrove" (Small Axe)
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour, Black Is King
Christine Swanson, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka, The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special
Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love
Kamilah Forbes, Between The World And Me
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
David E. Talbert, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Keith McQuirter, By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem — Winner
Muta'Ali, Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn
Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (Ep. 1 & 2)
Simcha Jacobovici, Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade
Yoruba Richen, The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show
Literature
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
Black Bottom Saints - Alice Randall
Lakewood - Megan Giddings
Riot Baby - Tochi Onyebuchi
The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley — Winner
The Vanishing Half - Brit Bennett
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction
A Black Women's History of the United States - Daina Berry
A Promised Land - Barack Obama — Winner
Driving While Black - Gretchen Sorin
Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America - Michael Eric Dyson
We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
A Knock at Midnight - Brittany Barnett
Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World - Cole Brown
Lakewood - Megan Giddings
The Compton Cowboys - Walter Thompson-Hernandez
We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings — Winner
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America's First All-Black High School Rowing Team - Arshay Cooper
A Promised Land - Barack Obama
Olympic Pride, American Prejudice - Deborah Draper
The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne — Winner
Willie: The Game-Changing Story of the NHL's First Black Player - Willie O'Ree
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
Do Right by Me: Learning to Raise Black Children in White Space - Valerie Harrison
Living Lively - Haile Thomas
The Black Foster Youth Handbook - Ángela Quijada-Banks
The Woman God Created You to Be: Finding Success Through Faith--Spiritually, Personally, and Professionally - Kimberla Lawson Roby
Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry — Winner
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
Homie - Danez Smith
Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry - John Murillo
Seeing the Body - Rachel Eliza Griffiths
The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers — Winner
Un-American - Hafizah Geter
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
I Promise - LeBron James, Nina Mata
Just Like a Mama - Alice Faye Duncan, Charnelle Pinkney Barlow
Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice - Nikki Grimes, Laura Freeman
She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez — Winner
The Secret Garden of George Washington Carver - Gene Barretta, Frank Morrison
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson — Winner
Black Brother, Black Brother - Jewell Parker Rhodes
Dear Justyce - Nic Stone
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You - Jason Reynolds
This is Your Time - Ruby Bridges
The 2021 NAACP Image Awards will air on March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and BET, following five nights of non-televised categories streaming from March 22-26.
