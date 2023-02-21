Barbara Bosson, 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dead at 83

Hill Street Blues star Barbara Bosson has died. She was 83.

The actress, known as Fay Furillo on NBC's 1980s police procedural, was mourned publicly by her son, Jesse Bochco, who announced her death on Monday. "More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at," he wrote in an Instagram tribute. "When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn’t, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama. Barbara “Babs” Bosson Bochco 1939-2023." No further details surrounding her death were shared.

In a career spanning nearly three decades, Bosson later starred in ABC's 1990s legal drama, Murder One. She earned five consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her Blues performance and later earned another nod in 1996 for Murder One.

In 1970, she married television writer and producer Steven Bochco, who co-created both series, and they welcomed two children, daughter Melissa and son Jesse, before their divorce in 1997. Her ex-husband, who also co-created NYPD Blue, died in 2018 at 74 years old.

NYPD Blue alum Sharon Lawrence remembered Bosson on social media, commenting, "Oh Jessie I’m so sorry to read this sad news. Your Mom was such special dame- smart, funny, and committed. She and your Dad were great hosts back in the early NYPD Blue days. I admired her dedication to environmental protection so much. I send hope for comfort for your family during this tough and tender time."