'Basketball Wives': Who Will Return for Season 10 Following Evelyn Lozada's Exit

Basketball Wives is shaking things up! The series is reportedly bringing back some familiar faces for season 10 following Evelyn Lozada's departure.

Previous Basketball Wives LA cast members Brooke Bailey, Brittish Williams, DJ Duffey and Angel Brinks have accepted offers to join season 10 of Basketball Wives, HipHollywood reports. According to the outlet, the women are set to start filming soon, alongside cast members Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams and Nia and Noria Dorsey.

Executive producer Shaunie O'Neal will also appear in a limited capacity, according to HipHollywood. Brandi Maxiell, who appeared on season 6 of Basketball Wives and seasons 3 through 5 of Basketball Wives LA, could potentially join Basketball Wives season 10 as well.

Lozada revealed on Wednesday that season 9 of Basketball Wives would be her last.

"I am no longer going to do Basketball Wives," she said onE! News' Daily Pop. "I think that it's time for me to open up the universe to other things."

"It's been a hard decision, because I could do it with my eyes closed, but at the same time it's so difficult and it takes so much energy, and it's not the most positive energy," she continued. "I want to open it up to the universe to allow other things to flow in."

