x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

entertainment-tonight

BaubleBar Sale: Get the Latest Summer Jewelry For Under $25

BaubleBar Sale: Get the Latest Summer Jewelry For Under $25

On the hunt for new jewelry at a great price? BaubleBar is offering tons of summer statement jewelry in styles for under $25.

With everything from ear cuffs to tassel earrings to statement necklaces to tech accessories like phone cases, BaubleBar is a top online destination for any jewelry lover. Currently, you can take 15% off Pisa stacks with coupon code PISA15.

BaubleBar cofounders Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky launched the brand in 2010 as the ultimate playground for the latest trends, essentials and fine jewelry. Their budget-friendly products are also available at select fashion retailers, including Anthropologie and Nordstrom, and famous fans include Jessica Alba and Julia Roberts. You'll get free shipping and returns on orders of $35 or more.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite pieces of BaubleBar jewelry you can grab right now for less than $25.

Shop all sale items at BaubleBar.

Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings from Baublebar for $15 and 60% off.

 Starry Night Drop Earrings from Baublebar for $18 and 50% off.

Annie Pearl Beaded Headband for $24 at 50% off. 

Marigold Drop Earrings from Baublebar for $16 and 63% off.

Coraline Drop Earrings from Baublebar for $15 and 55% off.

Celestial Drop Earrings from Baublebar for $19.95 

Baublebar Adjustable Face Mask Set -- 2 for $12 

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Things to Do When You're Stuck at Home

Shop Revolve's 20% Flash Sale on Select Dresses, Tops, Activewear and More

Take Up to 90% Off Everything at Nasty Gal