Behati Prinsloo Shares First Picture Her and Adam Levine's Baby as Maroon 5 Kicks Off Vegas Residency

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have a Vegas baby! On Sunday, the model took to Instagram to give her followers a look at her and her family's first week in Las Vegas for Maroon 5's residency -- and her and Levine's third child.

"Vegas week 1 ✅ @maroon5," the 34-year-old captioned the post. Prinsloo led with a picture of Levine holding up a mesh tank top with her picture on it. In the more heartwarming moments, Prinsloo showed just how much fun their children Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5, were having.

In one photo, one of the little girls stands with noise-canceling headphones on as she watches sound check. In another, Levine and Prinsloo's daughters play together on the floor. Rounding out the sweet moments with her daughters, the proud mama holds one of her girls as she wears noise-canceling headphones.

The couple's newborn baby makes an appearance as they wear a grey onesie and shows off their little feet.

Prinsloo and Levine, 44, welcomed their third child in January. So far, the couple has yet to share their third baby's name or gender.

Levine and Maroon 5 kicked off their Las Vegas residency over the weekend.

The frontman thanked his "beautiful" family while onstage, saying "I used to be out here for me and now I'm out here for them."

The band's big show comes after the couple packed on the PDA while celebrating Levine's birthday at Disneyland. The family of four was seen wandering around the park, with Prinsloo planting a kiss on her husband's cheek as they walked with their two oldest children.

Prinsloo and Levine also packed on the PDA during the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this month. The occasion marked their first public outing since the news of Levine's cheating scandal broke in October.