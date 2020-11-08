'Below Deck Med' Star Hannah Ferrier Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl

Hannah Ferrier is having a baby girl! The Below Deck Mediterranean star revealed the news on Instagram on Monday, two months after announcing her pregnancy.

Ferrier, 33, shared the news with a cute slow motion video of herself throwing a handful of pink petals at the camera. The reality star's growing baby bump was on a full display, as she sported a curve-hugging black dress.

"It’s a...GIRL 💗🎉🌸👛👙👨‍👩‍👧👩‍❤️‍👩👼👶," Ferrier captioned the clip, receiving a slew of congratulatory messages and well wishes from fans in the comments.

In a June interview with ET, Ferrier confirmed season five of Below Deck Mediterranean would be her last -- and shared her hopes to focus on starting a family.

"I am really settled here in Sydney," she said. "I have my partner and my dog and they bring me more happiness than anything in life has, so that’s very good. I'd just like to settle down, work in Sydney and hopefully have a rugrat or two."

Ferrier had served as chief stewardess on the Bravo show since its launch in 2016.

"I think I'm probably done," she said of exiting the series. "I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, ‘I don't want [that]. I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don't want to get to the stage where I'm locked into yachting and there's nothing else in my life except that.'"

