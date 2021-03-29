'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Chef Natasha and Chief Stew Daisy Face Off... Over Eggs -- Watch! (Exclusive)

The chefs on the Below Deckfranchise always have opinions when it comes to food... but Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Natasha De Bourg might just have the most opinions Bravo's high seas have ever seen. ET has your exclusive sneak peek at Monday's all-new episode, which finds Natasha facing off with chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher over how a poached egg should be prepared. Natasha is adamant that it must be served with (an alarming amount of) hollandaise sauce, while Daisy is pretty sure that's not the case, because if a guest wanted hollandaise with their poached egg, they would've asked for Eggs Benedict.

"B***h! I don't question how you make a bed, please do not tell me how to make a poached egg!" Natasha cracks in a confessional, but that confidence is swiftly ripped out from under her when the already hard-to-please Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, the guest who ordered the poached eggs, is confused about receiving Eggs Benedict. He immediately sends his plate back to the galley.

"How f**king hard is it to poach an egg?" Barrie asks his ex-husband, Tony. (Yes, the former couple is traveling together with their new significant others and blended family).

"I knew she f**ked that up," Daisy groans in her own confessional. Watch the full ordeal play out here:

"Like, seriously? Are you serious?" Natasha asks when the uneaten eggs return to her counter. "I've never had poached eggs without hollandaise!"

"It's a really normal thing," Daisy counters. "If I wanted sauce, I would just say."

"Not really," Natasha mutters under her breath as Daisy exits the kitchen and heads back upstairs to the guests. When she gets up to the salon, Daisy exclaims to no one in particular, "Just give me the f**king poached eggs."



See if Natasha gets the order right on the second try by tuning into Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.