'Below Deck's Kate Chastain Returns to Bravo in 'Ghosted' -- Watch the Premiere! (Exclusive)

Once a Bravoleb, always a Bravoleb.

While Kate Chastain may have said bon voyage to her job as chief stew on Below Deck, she's still a part of the Bravo family and back with the network as part of its new digital series, Ghosted. ET has your exclusive first look at the premiere episode, which follows Kate as she makes the nerve-wracking decision to pick up the phone and revisit a man she's ghosted -- aka, gone radio silent on after dating -- in her past.

"I believe in karma, and now that I'm back out in the dating world, I don't want to be ghosted," Kate says. "So I think, before I move forward with my right swipes, I need to reconcile my left swipes."

Kate's karma reconciliation is focused on a man she had one, great date with, Josh. Well, it was great until Josh used the word "giggle."

"Would I be able to have sex with a guy who giggles?" she asks. "He chose that word, so I’m just reassessing my decision-making process."

Kate eventually gets the confidence to place a call to Josh, who answers and has to face the fact that the word “giggle” maybe ruined his chances with Kate. See their chat in the full episode below:

Kate announced her departure from Below Deck back in February, after the conclusion of the most recent season of the show. In a nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from their official royal duties, Kate wrote on Instagram, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen."

On top of her stint on Ghosted, Kate fans can hear her on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy channel, where she’s hosting the limited-run series Unapologetically Kate Chastain.

Below Deck will return to Bravo for season 8 (without Kate!) sometime soon. Spinoff series Below Deck Mediterranean's fifth season premieres Monday, June 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.