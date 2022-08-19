Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend: Matt Damon and More Guests Arrive

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are a magnetic couple who are a draw at the box office and their wedding. Just check out the celebrity guest list!

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were spotted Friday arriving in Georgia for the extravagant shindig. Page Six obtained photos of the lovely couple looking like they were ready to start the celebration. Damon sported a huge smile while donning a ball cap and shades. Barroso arrived in a white jump suit.

Affleck and Damon go way back. Yes, they teamed up for their Oscar-wining project Good Will Hunting but their friendship goes as far back when Damon was just 10. Back in July 2016, Damon shared why they connected on a stronger level.

“I’ve known him for 35 years, and we grew up together,” he said at the time. "We were both in love with the same thing – acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.”

Filmmaker Kevin Smith and his wife, Jennifer, were also seen arriving in Savannah with plenty of luggage. Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, is also there to see her son walk down the aisle in front of their close family and friends. The podcast host and author Jay Shetty is officiating the wedding. Hours before the big day, an eyewitness told ET, "Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia Shetty were headed to their hotel room at Perry Lane Hotel this afternoon. Jay was dressed casually in sweatpants, Nike sneakers and a baseball cap, and Radhi was wearing a black tube top and pants. They seemed to be in a good, excited mood ahead of tonight's celebration."

Affleck's agent at William Morris Endeavor, Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller, were also seen arriving at the airport all smiles.

Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's three children -- Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 -- are also there to see their respective parents tie the knot for a second time. Lopez shares her twins with Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares his kids with Jennifer Garner. They were all spotted at Gallery Espresso ahead of the festivities.

A source told ET, "Ben and Jen are so excited to have their wedding celebration this weekend in Georgia. It's a special place for them as a couple and they can't wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends and family. Their loved ones are so happy for them and everyone is looking forward to getting together and celebrating."

The wedding weekend, which was put together by event planner to the stars, Colin Cowie, is taking place at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The extravagant shindig comes a month after the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas.