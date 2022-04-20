Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Are Teaming Up Again for a New Movie

The dynamic film duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are making their return. ET can confirm that Affleck and Damon will reunite for a still-untitled sports marketing film. Affleck is set to direct while he and Damon will co-star. The two will also work alongside Alex Convery on the script.

The film will be the first time that Affleck will direct Damon in a feature film.

The untitled film’s logline reads, “The incredible story of how Sonny Vaccaro, a maverick sneaker salesman, led a fledgling running shoe company called Nike in its pursuit of the most transformative athlete in the history of sports: Michael Jordan.”

Damon is set to play Vaccaro, as he attempts to get Jordan to sign and partner with Nike in the mid-'80s. What seemed impossible at the time eventually became one of the most successful relationships between an athlete and an athletic brand.

Meanwhile, Affleck will play the American businessman and billionaire Phil Knight.

Further details on the film have yet to be released.

The Boston besties have appeared and worked alongside each other in various films including The Last Duel, the Jay and Silent Bob franchise, School Ties, The Battle of Shaker Heights and their Oscar-winning film, Good Will Hunting.

In October, the duo opened up to ET about their long-lasting friendship and their working relationship. "Over those 25 years, Matt and I have been friends and worked together so it doesn't feel like, 'Oh, I haven't seen this guy in 25 years,'" Affleck explained at the premiere of The Last Duel. "But it is nice! It's cool to be doing another movie with him."

Affleck added about doing another film with his friend, "We loved it, and we definitely want to do more."

Damon joked that he couldn’t believe that they were still at it 25 years later. "If you told me 25 years ago [that we'd be here tonight], I would be like, 'We made it? We are still working? OK good!'" Damon joked.