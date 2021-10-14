Ben Affleck Is Everyone's Favorite Uncle in First Trailer for George Clooney's 'Tender Bar' Film

George Clooney's The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck, is a heartwarming coming-of-age story. The first trailer for the film was released on Thursday, showcasing Affleck's charming on-screen presence.

The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Tye Sheridan), a boy growing up in the '70s without his father but with the support of his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), a bartender. His mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to provide him with opportunities that he didn't have and he's shown growing up and pursuing his dreams as a writer and romancing a classmate at Yale, all with his beloved uncle's guidance.

The Tender Bar is based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer, and also stars Back to the Future actor Christopher Lloyd as J.R.'s grouchy grandfather.

"I'll take care of you, teach you the male sciences," Affleck tells his nephew.

The Tender Bar his theaters on Dec. 22 and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7.

ET recently spoke to both 60-year-old Clooney and 49-year-old Affleck at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar and they talked about working with one another.

"We had great experience working together previously, he produced Argo [with me]," Affleck recalled, referring to the 2012 drama that won the Best Picture Oscar. "He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it's like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom."

"He's the best, most precise director I've ever worked with," he continued. "He's just so good and so smart and creates a great environment."

Affleck also praised Clooney as an actor.

"He's a really, really smart actor, and what I really learned about George as an actor, is George really understands exactly how to kind of calibrate a performance," he explained. "He really understands the audience's expectations. The truth is, he's just really good at this thing."

As for Clooney, he joked about why he would never act alongside Affleck.

"He's a foot taller than me! He makes me look like Mickey Rooney when I stand next to this guy," he cracked. "I think it would be too much sexy for one screen. Because he's a one-time sexiest man."

"But not a two time," he pointed out, referring to his own titles as People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 and 2006. "I'm just gonna say that... but [yeah], it would be too much sexy, I think, for one film."