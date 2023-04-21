Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez 'Eats Whatever She Wants' and Still 'Looks 20 Years Old'

Ben Affleck is dropping some hard truths about his wife, Jennifer Lopez. In an interview airing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, the Air director and star tells host Drew Barrymore that he's going to share "something that's going to upset you" after she asks whether they have a "cheat drawer" of snacks in their home.

Gushing over Lopez's physique at 53, Affleck declares: "Jennifer just eats whatever she wants."

"Whatever she wants," he emphasizes. "Pizza, cookies, ice cream. Everything."

Barrymore then asks whether Lopez works out to keep her undeniably fit figure.

"She works out," Affleck replies. "I mean, I work out, too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean?"

"There's no taking away the work ethic," he continues. "The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lopez is showing off her fighting shape in the trailer for her upcoming thriller, The Mother. The actress sheds her lighthearted romantic comedy persona for darkness and grit in her action-packed Netflix film, out May 12, playing a deadly assassin living as a recluse in the wilderness when an unexpected threat to her estranged daughter (Lucy Paez) pushes her to come out of hiding.

"I'm a killer. But I'm also a mother," Lopez says as the trailer shows her racing through various locations in a series of high-speed chases through a seaside city, a motorcycle pursuit in the mountains, and plenty of gunfire as she runs away from dangerous men in pursuit. "And I will die protecting her."

Affleck and Lopez hit the red carpet together last month at the Hollywood premiere of Air, with Affleck singing his wife's praises in an interview with ET.

"She's brilliant," Affleck marveled, "and [she] helps me in every conceivable way."