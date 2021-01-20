Bernie Sanders' Handmade Mittens and Practical Jacket on Inauguration Day Go Viral

Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Day outfit caught the internet's eye. The Vermont senator attended the ceremony in a practical ensemble, complete with mittens and insulated jacket, which went viral with the hashtag #BerniesMittens.

Sen. Sanders kept warm in a Burton down jacket and patterned mittens, which were a gift made by a local Vermont teacher named Jen Ellis. Ellis revealed on Twitter that the pair was created from repurposed wool sweaters and fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.

The meme-worthy outerwear and winter accessory pairing had social media talking with hilarious responses to Sanders' sartorial choices for the momentous occasion where President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020

Here is a selection of the hilarious tweets.

When your mom says it’s time to leave but talks to your friends mom for another 15 minutes. #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/lGEIfwouAU — Mini Ham-taro (@Shinanigans__) January 20, 2021

"In Vermont we dress warm. We know something about the cold, and we're not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm, and that's what I did today," Sanders told CBS This Morning's Gayle King when asked about his viral outfit.

WATCH: @GayleKing asked Senator @BernieSanders about his outfit at President Biden's #Inauguration. 😂



"In Vermont, we dress warm. We know something about the cold and we're not so concerned about fashion. We want to keep warm." pic.twitter.com/LSoDY1oUBB — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 20, 2021

The inauguration ceremony was a star-studded event. Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks performed at the Capitol. Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton along with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were also in attendance.