Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale -- Here Are the Details to Know Before It Kicks Off Tomorrow

Best Buy is kicking off its Black Friday deals early, and the Black Friday sale event is launching tomorrow! Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 19, shoppers can score huge deals on Best Buy tech products more than a month early ahead of post-Thanksgiving Black Friday.

The retailer is releasing hundreds of tech deals for the early Best Buy Black Friday sale, giving shoppers the chance to truly shop ahead for holiday gifts and score something for themselves. Some of the standout deals Best Buy is teasing include the Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV for $599 (regularly $749), Beats Studio 3 Headphones in matte black for $169 (regularly $349), Chromebooks starting at $99, Windows laptops starting at $190 and Samsung appliances with discounts up to $540 off.

Best Buy is also offering the Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during the Early Black Friday Sale. This means prices won't go lower before Black Friday, and if it does Best Buy will reimburse the difference.

When does the Early Black Friday Sale end?

Mark your calendars now so you can start saving tomorrow, Oct. 19, on the hottest tech deals way before the holidays officially start. The Early Black Friday Sale ends on Oct. 22.

Will there be another Best Buy Black Friday Sale?

If you're worried that this is the only time to save big at Best Buy for the rest of the year -- don't fret! Best Buy will have another Black Friday sale starting on Nov. 19. As usual, the retailer will have thousands of Black Friday tech deals online and at the stores. Best Buy Totaltech members and My Best Buy members will receive special exclusive deals throughout the holiday season.

Be sure to return to ET tomorrow to shop the very best deals at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale!