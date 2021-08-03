Best Dressed Stars at 2021 Critics Choice Awards: Kaley Cuoco, Cynthia Erivo and More

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards definitely looked different this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the stars still brought their A-game for the annual awards show Sunday night!

While presenters attended the event in person in Los Angeles, nominees appeared virtually from all over the world, giving fans the perfect mixture of glam meets comfort. Now, ET's breaking down the Best Dressed stars of the night.

Kaley Cuoco, who was nominated for her role in The Flight Attendant, wore one of our favorite looks of the night. The 35-year-old actress wowed in a black, embroidered Dolce and Gabana pantsuit and strappy Louboutin heels. She topped off the look with Candy Ice jewels on her ears and fingers.

Cynthia Erivo went full glam in a custom Vera Wang gown. The actress, who was nominated for her role in The Outsider, topped the look off with some classic jewels from from Tiffany & Co.

Vera Wang shared an inside look at hand-cut macrame lace that was stitched onto the gorgeous gown.

"Cynthia chose a custom nude Italian tulle split away gown with hand draped Juliette sleeves and a dramatic skirt, accented by black hand-cut place macrame lace, worn over a black silk floor length flared skirt," the designer shared.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star, Viola Davis, was glowing in high-neck, bright blue dress that frilled in all the right places. The best actress nominee paired the look with some statement earrings from Lorraine West Jewelry.

Yara Shahidi stunned in a Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2021 embroidered top, tulle skirt with satin appliqué and gold gauze shirt, with Dior shoes and Dior makeup. The 21-year-old actress completed the outfit with Cartier jewelry. The Grown-ish star was on hand to virtually present the Best Young Actor/Actress award.

Click through the gallery below to see more looks from the 2021 Critics Choice Awards:

Here's how to watch the Critics Choice Awards, plus follow along at ETonline.com all Sunday night for all the fashion, biggest moments and winners announced during the show.