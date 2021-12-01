Best Products to Help Deal With Seasonal Depression on Blue Monday

Seasonal depression is real and it can feel especially intense with the combination of cold winter weather and post-holiday blues during this uncertain time in our world.

To help you stay out of a rut and maintain calmness and positivity, ET Style has gathered our top picks of products that'll assist in keeping you feeling relaxed and happy even on the darkest of days, whether that's on Blue Monday or anytime you're down throughout winter.

Our good-feeling items include the HappyLight, a cozy weighted blanket, flower deliveries, at-home workouts, supplements, an essential oil diffuser and a gratitude journal. Along with these products, we recommend prioritizing your mental health and well-being consistently.

Shop our favorite mood-enhancing products below.

Just like the name suggests, the HappyLight by Verilux was made to help brighten the mood. The therapy lamp mimics natural sunlight by providing full spectrum light to help boost your energy and aid in sleep and focus. HappyLight is said to alleviate winter blues and the effects of light deprivation without harmful UV rays. With a 10,000 lux light intensity, HappyLight lamps should help stimulate your body's production of serotonin for day and regulate melatonin for night.

REGULARLY $79.95

Exercise is crucial for a healthy lifestyle and maintaining a positive mood. P.volve is a great full-body workout program you can do right at home. P.volve offers resistance-based, high-intensity, low-impact workouts that strengthens and sculpts while keeping the energy up. Start your free trial for 14 days. After that it's $19.99 per month. Get 30% off equipment kits with code NEWYEAR30.

Elevate cozy, calm vibes while sleeping or couch potato-ing with the Casper Weighted Blanket. Available in 10, 15 or 20 pound weights, this quilted blanket is designed to hug the body with a micro-bead fill that maintains even distribution for a relaxing effect. Even though it's weighted, the breathable cotton cover provides great air flow so you won't feel hot.

REGULARLY $169

Lighting a scented candle adds warmth to any space and choosing a relaxing aroma enhances tranquility. Try this vanilla peppermint soy candle from Dallas-based small business River Birch. Let the cool yet cozy scent permeate throughout the room whenever you need a pick-me-up.

The popular Five-Minute Journal is a quick, simple way for self-reflection, embracing gratitude and improving mental wellbeing. Routinely write down answers to prompts each morning and night in just five minutes to help increase positivity in your daily life.

Treat yourself or loved ones to a colorful bouquet of flowers to brighten the mood and home when the sun is not out. We love these sunny sunflowers from The Bouqs Co.

Try an essential oil diffuser for days and nights when you need calm. This beautiful porcelain aromatherapy accessory from Vitruvi doubles as home decor while filling your space with essential oil-infused steam that'll help you loosen up with the scent of your choice.

Create a spa-like ambiance in your own home with a Himalayan salt lamp. Not only does it give a soft, serene red-hued glow, the salt's negatively charged ions are said to neutralize contaminants in the air for better breathing. This lamp was carved from FDA-approved food grade Himalayan salt.

REGULARLY $29.99

Take the Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier anywhere you go. This USB humidifier with built-in night light gives a continuous mist up to 10 hours whenever you need a little uplifting hydration for your skin and mood.

If you're rarely going outside or in the sun, consuming vitamin D supplements can help give your body the benefits you naturally get from sunlight. Vitamin D has many benefits such as helping with immune support, calcium absorption and boosting the mood. HUM Nutrition offers plant-based vitamin D3 -- an active form of vitamin D -- in 30 vegan softgels.

Add a teaspoon of the Moon Juice Spirit Dust into your morning coffee, tea, smoothie or warm water to help start the day off right. This vegan, gluten-free and caffeine-free adaptogenic blend of super herbs and super mushrooms promotes a peaceful, positive state of mind and aids in decreasing stress and irritability.