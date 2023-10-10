BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards has arrived! Hip hop's biggest night honored the best songs and videos of the year, as well as the industry's biggest and hardest-working hustlers, the most visible hip hop platforms and the most impactful tracks.

Hosted once again by rapper Fat Joe, this year's star-studded celebration featured some big wins, emotional tributes and power performances -- including a memorable tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

Coming into Tuesday's show, Cardi B and 21 Savage led the nominations with an outstanding 12 nods each, while last year's big winner, Drake, followed close behind with nine nods. However, it was Kendrick Lamar who proved to be the night's big winner, going four-for-four and winning every category for which he was nominated.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners -- marked in bold -- below:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock" -- *WINNER!

Coi Leray, "Players (DJ Smallz 732 - Jersey Club Remix)"

Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Dababy, "Shake Sumn"

Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"

Drake & 21 Savage, "Spin Bout U"

Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life" -- *WINNER!

DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Coi Leray Feat. Busta Rhymes, "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj, "Princess Diana"

Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"

Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

BEST DUO OR GROUP

City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy

Drake & 21 Savage -- *WINNER!

Earthgang

Larry June & The Alchemist

Quavo & Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd



BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Dababy

Drake

Kendrick Lamar -- *WINNER!

Megan Thee Stallion



LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar -- *WINNER!



VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dababy & Reel Goats

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar -- *WINNER!

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott



SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"

DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock" -- *WINNER!

Coi Leray, "Players"

Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Drake & 21 Savage, "Rich Flex"

Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"

Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"



HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Glorilla, Anyways, Life's Great...

Coi Leray, Coi

DJ Khaled, God Did

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss -- *WINNER!

Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains

Jack Harlow, Jackman

Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape

Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine



HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar -- *WINNER!

Lil Uzi Vert



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin -- *WINNER!

The Alchemist



BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

Ice Spice -- *WINNER!

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd



DJ OF THE YEAR

Chase B

D-NICE

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin -- *WINNER!



BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

All Hip Hop

Caresha Please -- *WINNER!

Drink Champs

Hiphop DX

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL



HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

21 Savage

50 Cent -- *WINNER!

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-z



SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

21 Savage, "Creepin'" (Metro Boomin Feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

21 Savage, "Peaches & Eggplants" (Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage)

André 3000, "Scientists & Engineers" (Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2" (Glorilla & Cardi B)

Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again" (Latto Feat. Cardi B)

Drake, "Oh U Went" (Young Thug Feat. Drake)

J. Cole, "All My Life" (Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole)

JAY-Z, "God Did" (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) -- *WINNER!



IMPACT TRACK

Nas, "30"

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life" -- *WINNER!

Megan Thee Stallion, "Anxiety"

Symba, "Can't Win For Nothing"

Nle Choppa, "Champions"

DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane, "Scientists & Engineers"

Robert Glasper Feat. Mac Miller, "Therapy Pt. 2"



BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Aka (South Africa)

Black Sherif (Ghana) -- *WINNER!

Central Cee (Uk)

Gazo (France)

J Hus (Uk)

K.O (South Africa)

Major Rd (Brazil)

Ninho (France)

Sampa The Great (Zambia)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

