BET Soul Train Awards 2022 Nominations: See the Full List

The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards are right around the corner!

BET revealed the nominations for this year's award ceremony on Thursday, and announced that the star-studded show will be hosted by comedian, writer and Black-ish star, Deon Cole.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET, praised Cole in a statement on Thursday, sharing, "Deon Cole is known for delivering razor-sharp humor and commentary across his acclaimed standup specials and series. Get ready to see him unleash his comedic talents like never before on the Soul Train Awards stage."

"Hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards’ is a dream come true," Cole said in the release. "I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step. It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity."

As for the nominations, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead in the total count with seven nods apiece, while Ari Lennox trails close behind with six nominations. Meanwhile, Lizzo and Chris Brown each earned five noms each.

See the full list of nominees below:

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ckay

Coco Jones

Dixson

Doechii

Fireboy Dml

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems



CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

Chaka Khan

Charlie Wilson

Diana Ross

Mary J. Blige

Maxwell

Pj Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain



BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Cece Winans

Erica Campbell

Fred Hammond

Major.

Marvin Sapp

Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin

Tamela Mann

Tasha Cobbs Leonard



BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

Sza

Tems



BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Charlie Wilson

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

Pj Morton



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

An Evening With Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Away Message (Ep) - Ari Lennox

Breezy, Chris Brown

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe - Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Money - Tank

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Special - Lizzo



SONG OF THE YEAR

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Last Last" - Burna Boy

"Pressure" - Ari Lennox



THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

"Church Girl" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"I Hate U" - Sza

"Last, Last" - Burna Boy

"Pressure" - Ari Lennox



BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"Call Me Every Day" - Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

"Have Mercy" - Chlöe

"Persuasive" - Doechii

"Pressure" - Ari Lennox

"Smokin Out The Window" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"We (Warm Embrace)" - Chris Brown

"Woman" - Doja Cat



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Have Mercy" - Chlöe

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Last Last" - Burna Boy

"Pressure" - Ari Lennox

"Smokin Out The Window" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic



BEST COLLABORATION

"Amazing" - Mary J. Blige Feat. Dj Khaled

"Be Like Water" - Pj Morton Feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas

"Call Me Every Day" - Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

"Gotta Move On" - Diddy Feat. Bryson Tiller

"Hate Our Love" - Queen Naija & Big Sean

"Make Me Say It Again, Girl" - Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Feat. Beyoncé

"Move" - Beyoncé Feat. Grace Jones, Tems

"Slow" - Tank Feat. J. Valentine



The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards airs Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.