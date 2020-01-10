Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Kylie Jenner for Flaunting Wealth Amid Pandemic

Bethenny Frankel isn't too happy with Kylie Jenner. The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Twitter to call out the Kylie Cosmetics founder's latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, Jenner posted a video and photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, wearing a Hermes backpack on her first day of homeschooling. The designer bag retails for over $10,000.

Frankel, however, wasn't impressed, tweeting that she felt like Jenner was flaunting her wealth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting (under the guise of a back to school post) during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice," Frankel tweeted.

Jenner has yet to respond. She did, however, continue to post videos and photos of her little girl doing various activities while on her first day of school, which included finger painting.

On Thursday, it appeared as if Frankel's 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, was also enjoying homeschooling. In an Instagram Story video, the Skinny Girl founder's girl is outside and preparing to do some tie dye.

