Bethenny Frankel Gives Update on Wedding Planning With Paul Bernon (Exclusive)

Bethenny Frankel doesn't exactly have wedding planning on the brain. The 51-year-old businesswoman has been engaged to Paul Bernon for a year now, but she isn't in a rush to head down the aisle anytime soon.

Frankel spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about the status of her wedding planning at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where she was accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

"We are happy with where we are. We're honestly just so happy that we're being in the moment," Frankel tells ET. "I mean, you know, I'm not a spring chicken, so it's not like we're rushing."

And though she doesn't appear to have any concrete wedding plans, Frankel says she "definitely" prefers a smaller wedding.

Currently, the Real Housewives of New York City alum is focusing on BStrong's disaster relief efforts, and helping Ukrainian refugees amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

"We will exceed over $100 million in the effort, which is three pronged -- It is extracting orphans and desperate people under siege from Ukraine. It is aid within Ukraine. It is two warehouses, one in Hungary and one in Poland, to distribute aid throughout Hungary, Poland, Romania, and different orgs will come to us to get their aid -- from medical aid to wheelchairs to children's needs," she explains. "And then we are coordinating refugee relocation."

Frankel has teamed up with another celebrity to continue the effort -- Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who recently returned to Poland after evacuating Ukraine amid the invasion.

"Maksim is in Poland and just met with my team and is going to see our whole operation, so he'll be able to report back on all that we're doing," Frankel shares.

