Bethenny Frankel Is Engaged to Paul Bernon After Finalizing Her Divorce From Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy are legally divorced, her rep confirms to ET. The former couple, who share a daughter, 10-year-old Bryn, got married in 2010 and announced their separation two years later.

Frankel's divorce comes amid news that she is now engaged to film producer and real estate developer Paul Bernon. Over the weekend, Frankel was spotted wearing a massive ring on that finger in photos obtained by Page Six. She also flashed the sparkler on Instagram.

ET has reached out to the couple for comment.

Frankel and Bernon split in October 2020 after two years of dating, but sparked reconciliation rumors in February 2021 when they were seen holding hands. The pair confirmed they were back together with Valentine's Day posts on Instagram.