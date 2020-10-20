Beyoncé Announces New Ivy Park Collection to Drop Oct. 30

Beyoncé has some very exciting news for her fashion fans. The superstar has revealed that the second collection, Drip 2, of her activewear line Ivy Park will be released on Oct. 30.

The Black Is King creator shared teasers on her Instagram account this week. First, a graphic of a field of flowers and mountains with the words, "This Is My Park." Second, a quick slideshow video of images that give a sneak peek into Ivy Park accessories, including embellished eyewear and a layered pearl necklace.

Adidas' Ivy Park landing page features the same graphic the star posted, along with an email sign-up for updates on release dates. The athletic brand began partnering with Beyoncé in 2019 for the relaunch of Ivy Park with the musician as creative partner. They released their first collection together in January 2020. The range featured leggings, bodysuits and sneakers, which was gifted to a range of A-list stars such as Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian West.

Check back as ET Style updates you on more detail on the upcoming collection. Shop the newest Ivy Park range starting Oct. 30.