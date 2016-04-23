Beyoncé Celebrates 'Lemonade' 5-Year Anniversary With Message About 'Healing'

Beyoncé is celebrating one of her most acclaimed albums!

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share some special words on the five-year anniversary of her sixth studio album, Lemonade. Posting a slideshow of photos from the project, she thanked those involved in creating the masterpiece, as well as a message about "healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting."

"I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people. I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art," she wrote. "As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting. I hope you find joy today."

The singer's groundbreaking and intimate visual album was released on April 23, 2016. Lemonade included the songs "Formation," "All Night," "Hold Up," "Sorry" and "Freedom. It received a Peabody Award, won two GRAMMY Awards and was nominated for four Emmy Awards, among many other accolades.

The songs featured in the visual album, which first premiered on HBO, framed a more personal journey of JAY-Z's alleged affair. Beyoncé shared the deeply intimate story of a scorned lover (the "baddest woman in the game") who was cheated on but ultimately found a way to forgive her "beautiful man." A rollercoaster of emotions, the film also showed Beyoncé turning rage to redemption in the provocative visuals, which were perfectly matched with fiery lyrics about love, infidelity and empowerment.

