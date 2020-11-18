Beyoncé Releases Jane Fonda-Inspired Workout Video for Ivy Park: Watch!

The 39-year-old singer launched the second part of her Drip 2 collection, called Drip 2.2: Black Pack, on Tuesday, accompanying the release with an epic '80s-inspired fitness video.

"Welcome to my Park. Everyone grab your weights," Beyoncé says in the video, modeling various pieces from the Ivy Park with Adidas activewear line, à la Fonda. "Today we're gonna do some Beyrobics that keep you thick and smiling. Where's that smile, honeybun?"

"Are y'all Beyhaving? Ride the sky, I see you!" she continues. "Are you doing this at home? Breathe in, breathe out. Work on those Beyceps, baby. Feel those thighs burn. We're going to work those thighs so hard."

Watch below:

Other new campaign images shared by Beyoncé earlier on Tuesday reveal all-new styles of activewear that include matching sets, sports bras, jackets, hoodies, leggings, bodysuits, dresses, bike shorts, belt bags and sneakers. Prices range from $25 to $200, with sizes running from 2XS to XL (standard), 1X to 4X (plus size) and 3XS to 4XL (gender neutral).