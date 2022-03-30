Beyoncé Shares Extremely Revealing Oscars After-Party Look in Sexy Shots

Beyoncé blessed the world with some post-Oscars glam! On Wednesday morning, Queen Bey took to her Instagram and shared a series of sexy photos of her look from her and JAY-Z's annual Gold Party.

In true Beyoncé fashion, the songstress didn’t add a caption, just photos. The carousel began with the “Be Alive” singer holding up a diamond-studded sheer cloth that showed off the sheer dress. The nude lacing was covered with crystals over the bust of the gown, that spiraled down to a slit, revealing the star's long legs.

The GRAMMY-winning singer brought more drama with a necklace by Tiffany & Co.

In another post, the songstress rocked tiny-framed sunglasses as she clutched the bust of the dress. During her photo shoot, the mother of three posed in front of a red drape for a boomerang video with her husband, JAY-Z, who rocked a tux for the occasion.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's annual Gold party was a star-studded event. Other notable guests in attendance were Rihanna, who showed off her baby bump in a black sheer moment, Kelly Rowland, Karrueche Tran, Damson Idris and Questlove.

Prior to the event, Beyoncé attended the Oscars in a bright yellow gown. The star was nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Be Alive” from the King Richard soundtrack. Bey also opened the show with a performance of the single, taped on a tennis court in Compton, and featuring her 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.