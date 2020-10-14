Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Expertly Does Her Grandma Tina's Halloween Makeup

Beyoncé's daughter is a budding makeup artist! The 39-year-old singer's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, recently took to Instagram to share a pic of her made-up face, which was expertly done by Beyoncé and JAY-Z's eldest child, 8-year-old Blue Ivy.

In the selfie, Tina showed off her Halloween makeup, which included a darkened nose and eyes, as well as lips that appeared to be stapled shut to give her a classic skeleton look.

"My Blue is a great makeup artist!" Tina gushed in the caption. "She made me into Grandma Skeleton!!"

Blue's talent with makeup is no surprise. When ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Tina last year, the proud grandma praised Blue for her makeup abilities.

"I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay! But it's just for playtime. We have fun!" Tina mused. "... She puts stones and does all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She's a little artist."

Despite Blue's obvious talent, Tina doesn't think the tot should be allowed to wear makeup herself until her teenage years.

"I think about 13. It's when I started letting my girls wear makeup," she said. "A little lip gloss, maybe a little blush and I always believed in mascara, that's so fun. But not any base and all that stuff, that's a little much."