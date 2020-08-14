‘Big Brother: All-Stars’: Keesha Smith on Being the First Evicted Houseguest (Exclusive)

Big Brother: All Stars evictee Keesha Smith is opening up about the frustration of being unanimously voted off the show, whom she hopes will bag the prize money and why the ladies of the show are no longer safe from elimination. ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with the reality star after she departed the CBS series Thursday night, after Head of Household Cody Calafiore put her and Kevin “KC” Campbell up for eviction.



“I'm so frustrated, are you kidding me?” Keesha said, still in shock. “Today, it's all sinking in. I don't feel like my personality even got a chance to come out. It's very disappointing.”

“I didn't really get a chance to play,” she continued. “The house was so calm. It was so different from my season. Nobody's acting crazy [or] throwing a fit … [I was] up against one of the nicest people in the whole house, so it was a much different game.”

Keesha thinks she was disadvantaged by several factors that affected her ability to form alliances inside the house, such as not having as much time as other contestants to prep for the show by watching past episodes and learning everything she needed to know about her competitors. Furthermore, she did not have potential alliances going into the series, since it has been a decade since she competed on it.

“I think my biggest downfall was I didn't know a lot of the houseguests,” she said. “Not knowing Cody was a huge, huge downfall for me. They all had a connection -- they all knew each other. So I think he just picked two people he didn't know much about.”

“I wish I would have [gone] to Cody that first night, introduced myself to him, had a conversation with him," Keesha added, when asked what she would have done differently. “I think that's the main mistake that I made. I have not seen it, but I’m assuming he persuaded the house on which way to [vote].”

The unanimous decision to evict Keesha came despite Memphis promising he would vote to keep her in the house. “He promised me he had my back -- but we all know I can't trust Memphis 100%,” she said. “I was hoping he could be there for me, but at the end of the day, people had to play the game and divide the house. People understood that they had to vote.”

While discussing Memphis’ betrayal with ET, Keesha was shocked to be told he has become the new Head of Household.



“Wow, wow … okay,” she said. “That's interesting. He is definitely going to go after a girl -- maybe Nicole. Memphis is going to go after the ladies, for sure. I think Janelle is safe … but any of the other ladies, I would not consider them safe.”



Dishing on the moment she left the house, Keesha said that the housemates all gathered around whispering "I love you" in her ear. In tears, she grappled with the mixed emotions of having everyone express love for her, yet not addressing “why they would possibly want me out of the house” -- especially given that “there was [not] enough time for them to have anything against me.”

Wishing “most” of the remaining cast luck in the competition (referring to everyone except “whoever initiated the house to go Kevin’s way”), Keesha then put on her mask and returned to the real world and the harsh reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was very surreal,” she said. “Living in the house, I didn't have to worry about COVID. I didn't have to wear a mask. I could be around people again.”



Keesha is now rooting for Janelle, David or Kaysar to win the series and hopes to see Cody evicted next. “He needs his turn,” she said. “He needs to sweat it out a little bit.”

As for whether she would go on the show again, Keesha’s ready and willing! “I absolutely would play the game again. I feel like I didn't even get to play this time!”

See what Keesha told ET before entering the Big Brother house, below.