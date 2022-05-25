'Big Brother' Stars Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C Announce Pregnancy After Miscarriage

Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C have a baby on the way! The Big Brother alums took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce they are expecting their first child together after suffering a miscarriage in 2018.

"To have a baby coming in GENERAL… is a blessing. But to have a baby with my favorite person in the universe? It makes it even better," Swaggy captioned a pic of himself kissing Bayleigh's growing stomach. "Everyone’s been asking where I’ve been. No stories. No posts. No YouTube. No webinars. I’ve just been gearing up and shifted my focus to Bay for a few weeks knowing our baby is arriving soon."

In a post to his Instagram Story, Swaggy confirmed that Bayleigh is already in her third trimester and will be "giving birth in a few weeks."

"Initially, Bayleigh and I were going to stay quiet until our baby was born. Not one word until birth. We recently just decided to reveal on her bday about 2 weeks ago," Swaggy explained." If you see this and are mad we didn’t tell you, we wanted to protect OUR peace, and keep it to ourself [sic]."

"To Bay, I’m so blessed to have a kid with you. I love how open we are, how much we communicate, and everything we’ve been through. Our relationship isn’t for everyone, but idc, it’s 1000% for me," he continued. "... To our baby, we’re going to give you the WORLD. Everything I do is for YOU! You will have the best life ever, I swear. THE BEST LIFE EVER!!!! We’ll see you in a few weeks. Cheers to our baby. I love you forever!"

In a post of her own, Bayleigh gushed about becoming a mom, and doing so alongside her husband.

"Being a mom is all I’ve wanted for as long as I can remember. I used to dream of being a wife and a mother & now I am living those dreams," she captioned full-glam pics of herself showing off her belly.

Bayleigh continued by admitting that "today feels a little heavy to post about my joy of bringing life into this world, considering the mourning families who we just witnessed losing their babies so violently," in reference to the elementary school shooting in Texas on Tuesday that claimed the lives of 19 students and two adults.

"For me to say that I haven’t been worried about bringing a baby into this insanely terrifying place would be a lie," she wrote. "But, my prayer is that my baby will be a light to this world. That he or she will be a loving contribution that brings peace to not only us but everyone who crosses their path."

Addressing her previous miscarriage, Bayleigh wrote, "My first pregnancy didn’t happen the way that I had dreamt it. It was a unplanned and sudden surprise."

"But, as soon as I found out I was pregnant that baby was the only thing that mattered to me at all," she wrote. "When I lost it, I was devastated. I never really recovered from the loss. I just didn’t feel like I could do anything right. It took me until this year to finally feel whole again. Then and only then did God bless me with this little miracle."

To Swaggy, Bayleigh wrote, "Thank you for sticking with me through the hardest years of my life. You came to me in the middle of a storm & you loved me at my worst. Which is why I am determined to give you and our new family the best this life has to offer. Thank you for blessing me with the ultimate present."

"To those who have been asking where I’ve been, checking on me and sending me love over the last few months. I appreciate you so much!" she concluded. "Thank you for loving me & supporting me while I took time to nurture my expansion in peace. I can’t believe I’m going to be a mommy in a few weeks."

The couple also shared a video on their YouTube channel, which chronicled their relationship up until they found out that they were expecting.

Bayleigh and Swaggy met and fell in love on season 20 of Big Brother in 2018. During their time on the show, they conceived their first child, but Bayleigh ultimately suffered a miscarriage.

The video included a clip they recorded around the time of the miscarriage in which Bayleigh said, "I would've been ecstatic if I were to have a baby. It would've been a blessing. We were both really excited when we found out. We were both really, really upset when we found out we lost it."

In present time, Bayleigh explained of her first pregnancy, "Swaggy and I had only known each other 23 days. When I found out I was pregnant he was already off the show. I was sitting next to a producer with a positive pregnancy test and I didn't know how he was going to react."

The year after their miscarriage, the couple tied the knot. In the video, Bayleigh shared the moment she found out she was pregnant, which came as a surprise to her, as she'd taken the pregnancy test on a whim.

"Something huge just happened. I just took a pregnancy test and it says [I'm pregnant]. I'm in shock," she said, before revealing that she took three tests to confirm the news.

Swaggy walked in as Bayleigh was recording and found his wife standing in front of the camera, holding three positive pregnancy tests.

"Wow I was not expecting that," Swaggy said, appearing stunned. "... I'm very happy, by the way, I'm just in shock."

"We were not trying, but we were actively not on birth control for the first time since we've been together," Bayleigh said. "... This is our second month not on birth control."

In a present-day confessional, Bayleigh explained her and Swaggy's initial reaction to the news. "We both seem very unemotional in the video, but we're both so emotional, but hypersensitive of each other," she said.

Now, that they've had time to reflect, Bayleigh gushed, "This is big news."

