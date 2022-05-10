Bill Gates Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates is sharing some health news. The tech mogul and Microsoft founder has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gates took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share the news, writing, "I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again."

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," Gates continued, in a series of posts. "The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work."

Gates concluded, "We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again.

Gates is the latest public figure to get COVID-19 in recent weeks. Talk show host Kelly Ripa announced on Monday that she'd contracted the virus, and added that she was "looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over."

Also on Monday, The Late Show announced that upcoming episodes of the program were being canceled because host Stephen Colbert was still experiencing "symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID."