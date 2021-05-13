Bill Maher Cancels 'Real Time' Episode After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Bill Maher has tested positive for COVID-19. The news of his diagnosis was shared on Thursday by Real Time With Bill Maher's official Twitter. The statement notes that the 65-year-old host tested positive for the coronavirus as part of the show's routine weekly testing. It also noted that he "feels fine" and is "fully vaccinated."

"The Friday, May 14th taping of Real Time with Bill Maher has been cancelled," the statement reads. "Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine."

"Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date," the statement concludes.

pic.twitter.com/dSBoyr1U5c — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) May 13, 2021

Friday's episode of Real Time was set to include Neil deGrasse Tyson and Dan Carlin, the host of the Hardcore History podcast. The show is taped in Los Angeles.

Just last month, Luke Bryan was forced to miss American Idol after also testing positive for COVID-19.

"Well, it was very tough, I'll tell you," Bryan told ET when he returned to the show about his recovery and time in quarantine. "I learned how much I loved the investment that obviously me and Lionel and Katy have put in [to the season]."

After testing positive, Bryan returned to his family's home in Tennessee, and stayed largely isolated, relying on his wife, Caroline Boyer, for help during his quarantine.

"I put myself in a part of the house and stayed away from my boys," Bryan explained. "I really didn't want the boys to miss any school so [one of the hardest things was] not being able to hug all my children."