Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020: How to Watch, Nominees, Performers and More

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are a few months late, but it's still going to be a great show! After being postponed from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in a new location -- the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

While social distancing guidelines are still well in affect, it would appear that many of the acts will appear in person at the awards show, with Telemundo saying they will "roll out the red carpet to welcome these artists and other great stars who will gather for the first time this year."

For everything you need to know on how to watch the Billboard Latin Music Awards, as well as nominees and performers, read on below.

When are the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The show airs live, Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Telemundo from Sunrise, Florida's BB&T Center. The show was originally supposed to take place in Las Vegas this past April.

How to watch the Billboard Latin Music Awards: You can watch the show on NBC with a cable subscription. For cord cutters, Telemundo is offered on several live TV streaming services, including fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV. It's also available as an add-on with AT&T TV.

Who's nominated?Bad Bunny and Ozuna are both up for 14 awards this year, including Artist of the Year. Following closely behind are Daddy Yankee and J Balvin, who each received 12 nominations. Anuel AA and Farruko both earned 10 and Becky G, Karol G and Rosalía are each up for three.

Who's performing? Daddy Yankee, Paulina Rubio and Anuel AA are among the star-studded lineup of performers, which also includes Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Carlos Vives, Luis Fonsi, Pablo Alboran, Pitbull, Reik and Yandel, as well as previously announced performers like Armando Manzanero, Black Eyed Peas, Farruko, Gente de Zona, Gerardo Ortiz, Jesse & Joy, Maluma and Ozuna.

