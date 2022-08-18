Billboard Latin Music Awards Nominees: Bad Bunny, Becky G and More

Billboard and Telemundo announced their shared list of nominees for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny leading the group.

The complete list of nominees represents the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music this year, determined by streaming, sales, radio airtime, and social data for Billboard's 2022 calendar period.

Bad Bunny landed the most nominations this year, with 23, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year. Colombian singer Karol G nabbed 15 nominations, seven of which are for her song, “Mamiii” with Becky G. Puerto Rican artists Farruko and Rauw Alejandro round out the list of double-digit nominees, Farruko with 11 and Alejandro with 10.

The awards will coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, and the show will air live on Telemundo Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The awards will also be simulcast on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel, Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE ARTISTAS



Artist of the Year / Artista del Año

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Jhayco

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro



Artist of the Year, New / Artista del Año, Debut

Ivan Cornejo

Los Gemelos de Sinaloa

Los Lara

Luis R. Conriquez

Yahritza y Su Esencia



Tour of the Year / Gira del Año

Bad Bunny

Los Bukis

Maluma

Marc Anthony

Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias

Crossover Artist of the Year / Artista Crossover del Año

Chris Brown

DJ Khaled

Ed Sheeran

Rvssian

Shawn Mendes

Skrillex

SONGS CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES



Hot Latin Song of the Year / “Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: / “Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, “Ojitos Lindos”

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male /“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino

Bad Bunny

Chencho Corleone

Farruko

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female / “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Aventura

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year / “Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año

Music VIP

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year / “Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año

Carbon Fiber

Duars Entertainment

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Latin Airplay Song of the Year / Canción del Año, Latin Airplay

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, “El Incomprendido”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Latín Airplay Label of the Year / Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay

Lizos

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year / Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay

Duars Entertainment

Fonovisa

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Sales Song of the Year / Canción del Año, Ventas

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Farruko, “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Streaming Song of the Year / Canción del Año, Streaming

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Farruko, “Pepas”

ALBUM CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES

Top Latin Album of the Year / “Top Latin Album” del Año

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male / “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female / “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo

Aventura

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Los Bukis

Maná

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year / “Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Del

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year /“Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Del

Duars Entertainment

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino



LATIN POP CATEGORIES / CATEGORIA LATIN POP

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista

Becky G

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Sebastián Yatra

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Bomba Estéreo

CNCO

Jesse & Joy

Maná

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year / Canción “Latin Pop” del Año

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Tacones Rojos”

Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year / “Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

WK

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year / “Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Duars Entertainment

Hecho a Mano

RCA

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Latin Pop Album of the Year / Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año

Becky G, Esquemas

Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)

Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti

Rosalía, Motomami

Sebastián Yatra, Dharma

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year / “Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Interscope Geffen A&M

RCA

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year / “Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Capitol Latin

Hecho a Mano

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES / CATEGORIA TROPICAL

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Tropical del Año, Solista

Carlos Vives

Elvis Crespo

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Los Ángeles Azules

Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year / Canción Tropical del Año

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Don Omar & Nio Garcia, “Se Menea”

Marc Anthony, “Mala”

Marc Anthony, “Pa’lla Voy”

Romeo Santos, “Sus Huellas”



Tropical Airplay Label of the Year / “Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Columbia

Rimas

Saban

Sony Music Latin

WK



Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year / “Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Aura

Hecho a Mano

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Unisono

Tropical Albums of the Year / Álbum Tropical del Año

Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP

Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo

Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV

Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

Tropical Albums Label of the Year / “Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

BMG

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year / “Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Norte

Premium Latin

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Top Stop

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Regional Mexican Song of the Year / Canción Regional Mexicana del Año

Calibre 50, “A La Antigüita”

Eslabon Armado featuring DannyLux, “Jugaste y Sufrí”

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon, “El Tóxico”

Grupo Firme & Maluma, “Cada Quien”

Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year / “Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Afinarte

Lizos

Music VIP

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year /“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Afinarte

Disa

Fonovisa

Lizos

Remex

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year / Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año

Calibre 50, Las 20 Número 1 de Calibre 50 en Billboard

Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia

Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2

Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía

Junior H, Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year / “Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Del

Manzana

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year / “Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Del

Fonovisa

JHRH

Manzana

Z Records



LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES / CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo / Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group / Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Baby Rasta & Gringo

Los Legendarios

Piso 21

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year / Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Republic

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Carbon Fiber

Duars Entertainment

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year / Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Interscope Geffen A&M

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year / “Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Carbon Fiber

Duars Entertainment

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Universal Music Latino

WRITERS, PRODUCERS, & PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES/ CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR, PRODUCTOR, EDITORA

Songwriter of the Year / Compositor del Año

Bad Bunny

Edgar “Edge” Barrera

Marco “Mag” Borrero

Roberto “La Paciencia” Rosario

Tainy

Publisher of the Year / Editora del Año

Kid From The BKLYN Publishing, ASCAP

RSM Publishing, ASCAP

Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP

Universal Music Corp, ASCAP

WC Music Corp., ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year / Corporación Editora del Año

Kobalt Music

RSM Publishing

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year / Productor del Año

Jimmy Humilde

Marco “Mag” Borrero

Ovy On The Drums

Subelo Neo

Tainy