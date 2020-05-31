Billie Eilish Blasts All Lives Matter Movement in Powerful Post About White Privilege

Billie Eilish is using her platform to send a message to the All Lives Matter movement.

The "Bad Guy" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to call out the movement for discounting the efforts of Black Lives Matter. In a powerful post, Eilish spoke out against police brutality and explained white privilege to her followers.

"I've been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately," she began her post. "I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it. But holy f**king sh*t, I'm just gonna start talking."

"If I hear one more white person say 'aLL liVeS maTtEr' one more f**king time, I'm gonna lose my f**king mind," Eilish wrote. "Will you shut the f**k up? No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger."

As Eilish explained, "Society gives you privilege just for being white."

"You can be poor, you can be struggling. And still your skin color is giving you more privilege than you even realize and nobody is saying that makes you better than anyone. It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin color!!! You are privileged!!" she said. "If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black?"

"Does white privilege affect Hispanic people? Native Americans? Asian people? Yes for f**king sure it does," Eilish wrote. "But right now right in this moment... we have to address hundreds of years of oppression of black people. The slogan of #BlackLivesMatter does not mean other lives don't. It's calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don't f**king matter!!!!!! And they f**king do!!!!!!"

"It means black. lives. f**king. matter," Eilish wrote, adding "#justiceforgeorgefloyd."

SZA, Trey Songz, Zoe Kravitz, Chloe x Halle, Kehlani and more stars praised Eilish in the comments.

Celebs have been speaking out on social media and joining protests themselves after the tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes.

Four officers were fired on Tuesday for their roles in the incident, and Derek Chauvin -- who was videotaped holding Floyd down by the neck with his knee -- was taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington stated, per CBS News. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

