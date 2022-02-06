Billie Eilish Stops Concert to Help a Fan Who Couldn't Breathe

The "Bad Guy" singer is certainly doing good when it comes to keeping her fans safe.

Billie Eilish once again made it clear that she prioritizes the health and safety of those who come to her shows when she stopped her concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, to get medical aid for someone in the crowd.

Eilish -- who is currently on the road for Happier Than Ever, The World Tour -- noticed that one concert-goer was struggling to breathe, and the singer paused the concert to find out exactly what was going on.

"You need an inhaler?" Eilish asked the fan, before turning back to her crew. "Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?"

Addressing the concert goer in need, Eilish assured them, "It’s OK, we got one." She also told those near the fan, "Give her some time. Don’t crowd."

Eilish also asked the fan, "You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?" before blowing a kiss and mouthing, "I love you."

The moment was caught on video by many of those in attendance, who were quick to post the videos online, while praising the singer for her actions.

Eilish later told the audience, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going."

The singer previously stopped a live performance at The Governors Ball music festival in New York City back in September, when she called out security for not intervening in some unidentified disruption in the audience.

"Security, why aren’t you paying attention? Like, for real," Eilish said, stopping mid-song to point to an area in the crowd. After finishing the song, Eilish asked the audience, “Everybody good? Are you OK?" as was met with a resounding cheer.