Billie Eilish Twerks, Goofs Off With Pals in 'Lost Cause' Music Video

Billie Eilish is giving off slumber party vibes in her latest music video. On Wednesday, the 19-year-old singer released a new song, "Lost Cause," and, in its accompanying music video, parties with her gal pals as she sings about a guy that's not good enough for her.

In the video, which was directed by Eilish, the singer and her friends prance around a fancy house while wearing SKIMS. The girls eat junk food, twerk, play games, and act silly, as Eilish sings about discovering a guy's true colors.

"Thought you had your s**t together / But damn, I was wrong / You ain't nothing but a lost cause / And this ain't nothing like it once was / I know you think you're such an outlaw / But you got no job / You ain't nothing but a lost causе," Eilish confidently proclaims.

"Lost Cause" is the fourth song Eilish has released off of her upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever.

She dropped "Your Power" in April, following the release of "My Future" and "Therefore I Am" last year. When Eilish announced the album in April, she said the project is her "favorite thing I’ve ever created."

"I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can’t even tell you," she wrote on Instagram of the album. "I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel."

Happier Than Ever is due out July 30.