Billie Eilish Wins Best Original Song for 'No Time to Die' at Critics Choice Awards

Billie Eilish took home another award Sunday night, this time winning Best Original Song for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.
Eilish, a seven-time GRAMMY winner, won the award alongside her brother and creative partner Finneas.
Eilish was up against Beyonce, Jay Z and Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the category at the Critics Choice Awards.
With the win, Eilish inches closer to her first-ever Oscar.
Following news of their Academy Award nomination in February, Eilish and Finneas released a statement to ET, saying, "Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song 'No Time To Die.' It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted."
"No Time to Die" has already won the GRAMMY Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media and a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.
RELATED CONTENT: