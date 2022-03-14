Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell in Mexico

Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell.

The couple, who got engaged in June 2020, tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday, according to social media posts of the pair's wedding festivities and multiple reports. While neither actor has spoken out about the personal milestone, Lourd's friend, Leslie Grossman, confirmed the news in a video on her Instagram Story.

"Billie and Austin’s wedding weekend is over," Grossman proclaimed, "which is so sad because it was the most fun."

According to People's source, Lourd's father, Bryan Lourd, paid for a block of rooms at the hotel venue for all guests, and that they enjoyed a private pool party there a day prior to the wedding.

Lourd hinted at her imminent nuptials in February when she shared photos of herself all dressed up for her bachelorette party.

In June 2020, Rydell revealed in an Instagram post that he had popped the question. "She said YES!!" he captioned the post. "(Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?"

Three months later, the late Carrie Fisher's daughter revealed they welcomed their first child together, a son named Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

"Kingston was conceived before quarantine. So he's technically just a Caribbean baby," she later shared in an interview with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi for Quarantined With Bruce. "I didn't know it was happening but it turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise having a quarantine baby. But he's not a quarantine baby, because I got to keep it to myself. And only my family knew and nobody else knew."

As for her partner, Lourd sang Rydell's praises. "Now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other," she said. "And he was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages. And did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class, so he was with me every step of the way."

"We just became even closer friends, even better partners. And I think it prepared us to be the best parents and he's sitting out there with the baby right now," she continued. "And he is as you know, the best dad in the world. And I think that's partially because we got to have this experience together."