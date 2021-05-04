Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Photo of Son Kingston Watching Carrie Fisher in 'Star Wars'

The gene pool is strong with this one! Billie Lourd is making sure her son, Kingston, is aware of one of his late grandmother Carrie Fisher's most iconic works.

The 28-year-old actress celebrated "May the Fourth" on Tuesday with a sweet photo of baby Kingston wearing a knitted hat made to look like Fisher's legendary brunette Star Wars buns and a onesie with her likeness as Princess Leia on it.

In one photo, Kingston lies on his belly staring at a small laptop that's playing a Star Wars scene with Leia in it.

Lourd captioned the post, "💕♏️🅰️🌱 ✝️♓️📧 4️⃣✝️♓️💕," which spelled out "May the 4th."

The day has become synonymous with the famous quote, "May the Force be with you," from the famed franchise.

Lourd welcomed her first child with her fiancé, Austen Rydell, back in September after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

Fisher died in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack on a plane. Her famous mother, and Lourd's grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died shortly after.