Bindi Irwin Shares New Photo of Beautiful Baby Girl Grace

Bindi Irwin can't get enough of her baby girl. The new mom posted a sweet photo of her adorable newborn daughter on Tuesday. In the snap, little Grace Warrior is fast asleep, wearing a white with gray and pink floral print onesie.

"Our beautiful girl, always dreaming. 💛," the 22-year-old conservationist wrote alongside the snap. She also tagged her husband, Chandler Powell, in the post. Irwin and Powell welcomed their baby girl on March 25, which also happened to be their first wedding anniversary.

The couple will give fans an intimate look at their road to parenthood in an hour-long Discovery+ special, Crikey! It's a Baby, on April 25.

Just last week, the happy new family celebrated "one week as a family of 3."

Powell wrote on a family photo, "My two beautiful girls make every day perfect."

Upon sharing the news of their daughter's birth, Irwin also shared that she paid tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, with Grace's name.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she wrote. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."

