Bindi Irwin's Husband Chandler Powell Is Twinning With Baby Grace in 'Dad and Daughter Khakis': Pic

Chandler Powell is loving life as a girl dad! The 24-year-old husband to Bindi Irwin took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet pic of himself with his daughter, Grace.

In the photo, Powell smiles as he holds a sleeping Grace, who Irwin gave birth to in March. The father-daughter pair are matching in the pic, with Powell writing in the caption, "Dad and daughter khakis."

Irwin and Powell, along with her mother, Terri, and brother, Robert, are known for wearing khakis amid their work at Australia Zoo.

Irwin gushed over the sweet photo in the comments, writing, "My heart."

Irwin initially revealed that her baby girl got her first set of the family's much-beloved khakis last month, in honor of turning one month old.

"To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo," she wrote alongside pics of Grace with tortoises. "We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals."

Powell also celebrated the moment, sharing a video a Grace's time with the tortoises.

"One month of life with our beautiful girl," he wrote. "She’s already got her own khakis and is helping take care of star tortoises at #AustraliaZoo. We love you Grace!"

