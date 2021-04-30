Bindi Irwin's Latest Photo of Daughter Warrior Smiling Will Melt Your Heart

Bindi Irwin's baby girl continues to melt our hearts!

The new mom posted an adorable photo of her daughter, Grace Warrior, on her Instagram Story on Friday. In it, Bindi holds her little one in her arms while sitting on the floor with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Piggy.

What makes the snap even sweeter is Grace's big smile as she's in her mom's arms.

"Grace's smile," Bindi wrote on the photo, adding pink hearts. Grace turned 1 month old on April 25. To celebrate the milestone she rocked an Australia Zoo khaki shirt over her onesie.

"To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo," proud mom Bindi captioned some adorable pics of baby Grace surrounded by tiny tortoises. "We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals."

Chandler Powell shared a video of his little one, adding, "One month of life with our beautiful girl❤️ She’s already got her own khakis and is helping take care of star tortoises at #AustraliaZoo. We love you Grace!"

Fans were able to see Bindi and Chandler's journey to parenthood in their Discovery+ special, Crikey! It's a Baby. During the one-hour event, Bindi's brother, Robert, and Chandler surprised her with a wild dinosaur nursery.

She also got emotional reflecting on how her daughter would never get the chance to meet her late father, Steve Irwin.

"It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him and it's devastating because I'll never get to watch their connection. But, I can not wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was," Bindi expressed. "It's going to be…it's going to be really special…It's going to be really special for her to know him through us, to tell her about what an amazing man he was."

"It is really hard. It's hard that he's not here because out of everyone in the world, gosh, he would have loved her the most," Bindi continues. "He would have loved her so much. But I think in a way he is still with us. And his heart and soul lives on in all of us and, so yeah, he's never really gone."

